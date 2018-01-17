Buttery Cast-Iron Shrimp with Winter Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, stir together the butter, honey, chipotle, and 1/2 teaspoon salt until smooth.

Step 2 In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp to the skillet, and cook over moderately high heat until opaque, turning once, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter and remaining shrimp.