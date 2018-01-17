Buttery Cast-Iron Shrimp with Winter Salad 

Shrimp are seared and glazed in chipotle-honey butter in this warm seasonal salad from chef JJ Johnson. He serves the shrimp over gently sautéed radicchio and endive, which mellows their bitter edge without losing their color or delicate crunch. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, stir together the butter, honey, chipotle, and 1/2 teaspoon salt until smooth.
In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp to the skillet, and cook over moderately high heat until opaque, turning once, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter and remaining shrimp.
In the same skillet, melt the remaining chipotle butter. Add the frisée, radicchio, endive, and parsley, and cook, tossing with tongs, until the greens are wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, and top the greens with the reserved shrimp and any pooled juices before serving.
Author Name: lapoeta7
Review Body: Quick & delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-26