Buttery Cast-Iron Shrimp with Winter Salad 
Johnny Miller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
JJ Johnson
February 2018

Shrimp are seared and glazed in chipotle-honey butter in this warm seasonal salad from chef JJ Johnson. He serves the shrimp over gently sautéed radicchio and endive, which mellows their bitter edge without losing their color or delicate crunch. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature 
  • 1 tablespoon honey 
  • 1 chipotle in adobo with sauce, minced 
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 pounds raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined 
  • 4 ounces frisée, coarsely chopped (about 4 cups) 
  • 4 ounces radicchio and/or escarole, coarsely chopped (about 4 cups) 
  • 1 endive, cored, leaves halved crosswise 
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped parsley 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, stir together the butter, honey, chipotle, and 1/2 teaspoon salt until smooth.  

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp to the skillet, and cook over moderately high heat until opaque, turning once, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with 1 tablespoon of the chipotle butter and remaining shrimp. 

Step 3    

In the same skillet, melt the remaining chipotle butter. Add the frisée, radicchio, endive, and parsley, and cook, tossing with tongs, until the greens are wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, and top the greens with the reserved shrimp and any pooled juices before serving.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up