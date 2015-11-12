Buttery Butternut Squash Rolls
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 dozen
Carla Hall
December 2015

TV chef Carla Hall adds a scoop of sweet butternut squash puree to the dough for these phenomenal rolls. Slideshow: More Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup butternut squash puree (see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • One 1/4-ounce packet active dry yeast
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 4 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons table salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons, plus 6 tablespoons melted butter
  • Canola oil, for greasing

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the milk, squash puree and sugar and cook over low heat, whisking, until the milk is lukewarm and the sugar is dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the yeast and egg; let stand until foamy, 10 minutes. 

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the 4 1/4 cups of flour and the salt at low speed just to combine. With the machine on, slowly add the warm milk mixture and beat until incorporated, about 1 minute. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the butter until completely incorporated; scrape down the side of the bowl. Add the remaining 7 tablespoons of butter, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat the dough until well combined, about 2 minutes. 

Step 3    

Fit the mixer with the dough hook. Knead the dough at medium speed until smooth, occasionally scraping down the side of the bowl and dusting with 1 to 2 tablespoons of flour if the dough sticks, about  5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl, turn  to coat with oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand in  a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours. 

Step 4    

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Gently press down on the dough; it should  be tacky. Divide the dough into  36 equal pieces and cover with plastic wrap. Gently squeeze  1 piece of dough through your thumb and index finger to form a ball; pinch the bottom. Place the ball pinched side down  on the prepared sheet. Repeat with the remaining pieces  of dough, spacing the balls 1 1/2 inches apart. Loosely cover the rolls with plastic wrap and let rest in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. 

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Brush the tops of the rolls with the melted butter. Bake for  15 to 18 minutes, until golden and cooked through, shifting the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Serve warm. 

Make Ahead

The rolls can be stored in an airtight container overnight; rewarm to serve.

Notes

To make the puree, boil 1 cup of 1-inch-diced butternut squash for 20 minutes, then drain and puree.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up