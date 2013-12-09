Buttery Buttermilk-Mashed Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Ali Larter
January 2014

Actress Ali Larter adds a surprise ingredient to her tangy buttermilk mashed potatoes: baking soda, which makes them light and airy. Slideshow: Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Fine sea salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 inches of water. Add 1 teaspoon of sea salt and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender when pierced, about 30 minutes. Drain well, then return the potatoes to the hot saucepan and mash with a potato masher.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter. Remove from the heat and stir in the buttermilk and baking soda; the mixture will foam up. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the mashed potatoes and season with sea salt and pepper. Scrape the potatoes into a serving bowl and garnish with chives. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The potatoes can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat before serving.

