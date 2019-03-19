Buttery Brioche Hamburger Buns

Making homemade buns is easier than you think, and it’s a surefire way to impress your family on burger night, or your guests at your next backyard get-together. Let your mixer do the work of bringing the dough together, then shape the soft, pliable dough into buns. Keep the buns whole until you’re ready to serve, then toast (or don’t!) and get ready for the compliments (and condiments!) to roll in. These buns are best when cut in half just before serving. Leftovers would make great croutons or bread pudding.