Buttery Bread Crumb Baked Salmon
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
April 2014

A little chili powder thrown into the mix gives this simple recipe a Southwestern twist.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy skillet, melt the butter, then toss in the panko, and chili powder. Place the salmon on a baking sheet, then season the salmon with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper total. Divide the panko mixture between the salmon, then bake until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve.

