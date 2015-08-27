Buttery Bread Crumb Baked Salmon

A little chili powder thrown into the mix gives this simple recipe a Southwestern twist. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large heavy skillet, melt the butter, then toss in the panko, and chili powder. Place the salmon on a baking sheet, then season the salmon with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper total. Divide the panko mixture between the salmon, then bake until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve.
Author Name: bigmomma23
Review Body: Omitted from the recipe was the oven temperature. Kinda important.
Date Published: 2017-01-19