Buttery Baked Pie Shell
Serves : MAKES ONE 9-INCH PIE SHELL
Grace Parisi
September 2000

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces and chilled
  • 3 tablespoons ice water

In a food processor, combine the flour and salt and pulse to blend. Add the butter pieces and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the ice water and pulse until the dough just begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and pat it into a 6-inch disk. Wrap the disk in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to an 11-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch glass pie plate and trim the overhang to 1 inch. Fold in the overhang and crimp the edges. Prick the bottom in several places with a fork. Refrigerate until firm, about 10 minutes.

Line the pie shell with a sheet of foil that extends 2 inches beyond the pie plate. Fill the shell with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. Remove the foil and weights and bake the shell for about 10 minutes longer, or until golden and cooked through. Let cool on a wire rack.

