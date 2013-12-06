Buttery Baked Pie Shell

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the flour and salt and pulse to blend. Add the butter pieces and pulse just until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the ice water and pulse until the dough just begins to come together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and pat it into a 6-inch disk. Wrap the disk in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to an 11-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch glass pie plate and trim the overhang to 1 inch. Fold in the overhang and crimp the edges. Prick the bottom in several places with a fork. Refrigerate until firm, about 10 minutes.