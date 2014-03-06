Butternut Squash with Fennel and Apple
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Fennel and apple round out this easy oven-roasted butternut squash dish. Gala apples are suggested, but any mild, sweet variety will do. Slideshow: Fall Produce Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3-pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded and sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces
  • 2 Gala apples, cored and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick pieces
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, halved and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick pieces
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples and fennel with the olive oil, honey and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash, fennel, and apple on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Toss and continue cooling for about 20 more minutes, until tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and serve.

