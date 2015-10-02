Butternut Squash Tartines with Pancetta and Pecorino

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°.

Step 2 On a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, toss the squash with the oil and salt. Arrange in an even layer and roast in the oven until tender and beginning to brown, about 40 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, brown the pancetta in a medium skillet until crispy and the fat has rendered, 4 minutes. Remove to a plate lined with a paper towel. Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of bacon fat and sauté the shallot over medium heat until soft and slightly caramelized, 5 minutes.

Step 4 In a medium mixing bowl, combine the squash, shallot mixture and cayenne. Mash with a fork until semi-smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more salt as necessary.