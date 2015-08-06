Butternut Squash, Sun-Dried Tomato, and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, toss the squash with a 1/4 teaspoon of sundried tomato oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the canola oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle 1/3 cup of the grated mozzarella evenly over the top. Scatter half of the tomatoes over and then sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of goat cheese and some sliced green onions. Top the quesadilla with the second tortilla and cook until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook on the second side until the cheese is melted, for about another 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the reserved oil to make the second quesadilla. Cut into wedges, garnish with chopped green onions and cilantro, and serve right away.