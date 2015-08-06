Butternut Squash, Sun-Dried Tomato, and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Sarah Bolla
September 2014

Roasted butternut squash and sun-dried tomatoes make their way into these tangy goat cheese and melted mozzarella quesadillas.  Slideshow: More Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butternut squash, diced about 1/2-inch thick
  • 4 large sundried tomatoes in oil, sliced into strips + 1/2 teaspoon oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas 
  • 2/3 cup freshly grated mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup goat cheese
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, toss the squash with a 1/4 teaspoon of sundried tomato oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash in a single layer on a parchment lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened.

Step 2    

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the canola oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle 1/3 cup of the grated mozzarella evenly over the top. Scatter half of the tomatoes over and then sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of goat cheese and some sliced green onions. Top the quesadilla with the second tortilla and cook until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook on the second side until the cheese is melted, for about another 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the reserved oil to make the second quesadilla. Cut into wedges, garnish with chopped green onions and cilantro, and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The butternut squash can be roasted in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up