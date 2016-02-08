Butternut Squash Steaks au Poivre

In a vegetarian play on steak au poivre, F&W’s Justin Chapple swaps in butternut squash steaks for the beef and serves them with the go-to steakhouse green, sautéed spinach. Slideshow: More Butternut Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Using a paring knife, score one side of each squash steak in a crosshatch pattern. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season all over with salt and cracked black pepper.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the squash steaks, scored side down, and cook over moderately high heat until well browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the second side, about 3 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the squash for about 7 minutes, until just tender. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.
In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the shallot, garlic and thyme and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 minutes. Add the brandy and cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Whisk in the broth and paprika and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Discard the thyme sprig. Whisk in the yogurt and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce over the squash steaks, garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
Serve With
Sautéed spinach.
