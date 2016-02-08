Butternut Squash Steaks au Poivre

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Using a paring knife, score one side of each squash steak in a crosshatch pattern. Brush the steaks with olive oil and season all over with salt and cracked black pepper.

Step 2 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the squash steaks, scored side down, and cook over moderately high heat until well browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the second side, about 3 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the squash for about 7 minutes, until just tender. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.