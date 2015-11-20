Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
October 2014

This recipe cuts out a lot of fat by pureeing butternut squash. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pasta spirals
  • 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into chunks
  • 1 small shallot, halved
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups grated yellow cheddar cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

Step 3    

In a medium heavy pot with a lid, simmer the squash with the shallot, chicken broth, oil, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until the squash is very tender, about 25 minutes. In a food processor, pulse the squash mixture until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the pasta with the squash puree and transfer to a 3-quart baking dish. Spread the cheese over the top of the pasta and bake until the cheese is melted and the filling is bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes.

