Butternut Squash Lasagna

Roasting the butternut squash makes for a tender and creamy sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
While the squash roasts, make the sauce. In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil 5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
In a 3-to 31/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Spread an even layer of sauce over the noodles, then spread half the squash over the sauce. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce and the remaining squash, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Top with the cheddar cheese.
Cover the lasagna dish with aluminum foil and bake until the filling is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Uncover the dish and continue to bake until the cheese is golden in places, about 30 minutes more. Let the lasagna stand 10 minutes before serving.
Author Name: Nadine Kaelber
Review Body: Good recipe overall, but it's missing a couple of steps between preheat oven and 'while the squash is roasting' ...
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-10-23
Author Name: James
Review Body: This turned out wonderful! Made it for dinner and my family really enjoyed it. They loved the flavor. Pretty easy to prepare but takes lot of time. I've never used butternut squash earlier so I ordered it from Rossi Pasta. I'm glad I found it because the sweet and tangy flavor added a great taste to the dish. Rossi's Italian Spice Lasagna was a hit, as well. Lovely, creamy, and cheesy flavor. Definitely worth it!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-01-11
Author Name: MaryK22
Review Body: I'm missing the step where the roasted squash is used.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-10-30