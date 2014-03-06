Butternut Squash with Fennel and Apple

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples and fennel with the olive oil, honey and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash, fennel, and apple on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Toss and continue cooling for about 20 more minutes, until tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and serve.