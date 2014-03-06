Butternut Squash with Fennel and Apple

Fennel and apple round out this easy oven-roasted butternut squash dish. Gala apples are suggested, but any mild, sweet variety will do. Slideshow: Fall Produce Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large bowl, toss the squash, apples and fennel with the olive oil, honey and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash, fennel, and apple on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Toss and continue cooling for about 20 more minutes, until tender and lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and serve.
Author Name: teacherfamily
Review Body: I just made. I added yams, mushrooms and carrots, and will serve it over quinoa. It's for my veggie lunch club. It came out great--but only needed 25 min., all together.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-08
Author Name: jmmahoney
Review Body: I'm making this for our Christmas Eve dinner and assume that the full cooking time is 45 minutes, instead of letting it cool for 20 minutes until browned. I'll give that way a go, anyway. Thanks for the idea; cheers!
Date Published: 2016-12-24