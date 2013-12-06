Butternut Squash and Leek Soup
© Helene Dujardin
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
November 1993

This vibrant orange soup is a nice light starter to the Thanksgiving meal. Slideshow: Butternut Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 pounds butternut squash, halved lengthwise
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 large leeks, white and tender green parts, coarsely chopped
  • 7 fresh thyme sprigs or 1 teaspoon dried
  • 5 cups chicken stock or unsalted canned broth
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • About 3 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 8 slices of bacon,

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the squash, cut side down, on a baking sheet and bake until tender, about 40 minutes. Let cool slightly. Using a spoon, scoop out and discard the seeds. Scrape the squash from the skin.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large heavy saucepan or flameproof casserole, melt the butter over low heat. Add the leeks and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and browned, about 40 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs.

Step 3    

Stir in the stock and the squash. Simmer over moderate heat for 20 minutes. In a blender or food processor, puree the soup in batches until smooth. Pour the soup back into the pan and season with the salt and pepper.

Step 4    

To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and garnish each serving with 1 tablespoon sour cream, 1 teaspoon chives and a sprinkling of the bacon.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step Three up to 2 days ahead. Reheat the soup before proceeding.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up