Buttermilk-Poblano Gravy
Greg DuPree
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Javier Cabral and Paola Briseño González
November 2019

Pureeing onion and peppers adds a gorgeous green color and also thickens the gravy. This tangy and lightly spicy sauce would make a great base for chicken or corn soup, or as a sauce for enchiladas.

Ingredients

  • 2 large (3-ounce) poblano chiles
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
  • 1 1/2  cups vegetable stock or turkey stock, warmed, divided
  • 1 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • Ground white pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using kitchen tongs, hold 1 chile directly over a medium flame of a gas stovetop. Cook until skin is blackened, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining chile. Place chiles in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let steam 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Using same piece of plastic wrap, partially cover your hands, and rub off skin from chiles, removing as much of the blackened skin as you can. (Don’t worry if all of the skin doesn’t come off.) Remove and discard stems and seeds. Finely dice 1 chile; cut remaining chile into strips, and set aside separately.

Step 3    

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add onion and chile strips. Cook until onion is soft, about 4 minutes. Combine onion mixture and 1/2 cup warm stock in a blender, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Step 4    

elt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in same skillet over medium. Whisk in flour, and reduce heat to low. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium. Add onion-chile puree and remaining 1 cup warm stock, and cook, whisking constantly, until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low; add buttermilk and diced chile. Simmer gently to allow flavors to meld, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and white pepper.

Make Ahead

Poblano peppers can be roasted, peeled, and cut 2 days ahead.

Notes

You can roast poblanos under broiler, turning often, until charred.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement