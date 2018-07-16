Buttermilk Panna Cotta with Mango

Justin Chapple’s simple panna cotta is the perfect smooth, creamy summer dessert. The cool tang of buttermilk pairs perfectly with sweet, ripe mango. To easily peel mango, cut off the mango cheeks and discard the pit. With one hand, hold a thick pint glass firmly on a work surface. With the other hand, place one mango cheek on the rim of the glass where fruit meets the skin of the mango. With gentle pressure, push mango cheek down the side of the glass so the flesh falls into the glass and the skin remains in your hand. Repeat with the second mango cheek.
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, sprinkle the gelatin over ½ cup of the buttermilk; let stand until dissolves, about 5 minutes. Cook over medium low heat, whisking constantly, until hot and the gelatin is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and whisk in the remaining 1 ½ cups buttermilk, the 1/3 cup agave and salt. Pour the mixture into four 6-ounce bowls or glasses and refrigerate until well chilled and set, about 2 hours.
Hold the mango upright on a work surface. Using a knife, cut on either side of the flat pit to remove the mango cheeks, then trim around the pit to remove any remaining flesh; discard the pit. With one hand, hold a thick pint glass firming in place on a work surface. Using your other hand, place the mango on the rim of the glass where the fruit meets the skin and, with gentle pressure, push the mango cheek down the side so the flesh falls into the glass and the skin remains in your hand; discard the skin. Cut the peeled mando into 1/4 inch dice.
Top the panna cottas with the diced mango, small mint leaves and a drizzle of agave nectar. Serve chilled.
Make Ahead
