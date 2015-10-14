Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the compote In a saucepan, combine the quince with the sugar, salt, cinnamon stick and 1/3 cup of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the apples, cranberries, honey and lemon zest and juice and cook, stirring, until the fruit is tender but not broken down, 5 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2 Make the pancakes In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs with a hand mixer until pale yellow and doubled in volume, about 4 minutes. Beat in the buttermilk, then beat in the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the dry ingredients.

Step 3 Heat a large nonstick skillet. Swirl 1 tablespoon of the cold butter around the pan until melted and foamy. Using a small measuring cup, scoop three 4-inch pancakes into the skillet. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown on the bottom and bubbles appear on the surface, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter.