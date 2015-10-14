Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Amanda Freitag
November 2015

Chef Amanda Freitag, a judge on Chopped and host of the new show American Diner Revival, sometimes eats these tender pancakes for dessert, topped with a scoop of ice cream. Slideshow: Breakfast Pastry Recipes

Ingredients

Compote

  • 1 quince—peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 Gala apples, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/3 cup fresh or thawed frozen cranberries
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • Finely grated lemon zest and juice of 1/2 lemon

Pancakes

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • Pure maple syrup, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the compote

In a saucepan, combine the quince with the sugar, salt, cinnamon stick and 1/3 cup of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately  low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the apples, cranberries, honey and lemon zest and juice and cook, stirring, until the fruit is tender but not broken down, 5 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2    Make the pancakes

In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs with a hand mixer until pale yellow and doubled in volume, about 4 minutes. Beat in the buttermilk, then beat in the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the dry ingredients. 

Step 3    

Heat a large nonstick skillet. Swirl 1 tablespoon of the cold butter around the pan until melted and foamy. Using a small measuring cup, scoop three 4-inch pancakes into the skillet. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown on the bottom and bubbles appear on the surface, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter.

Step 4    

Stack the pancakes on plates and top with the compote. Dust with the confectioners’ sugar and serve with maple syrup.

