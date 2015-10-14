Buttermilk Pancakes with Quince-and-Cranberry Compote

Chef Amanda Freitag, a judge on Chopped and host of the new show American Diner Revival, sometimes eats these tender pancakes for dessert, topped with a scoop of ice cream. Slideshow: Breakfast Pastry Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, combine the quince with the sugar, salt, cinnamon stick and 1/3 cup of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat for 5 minutes. Stir in the apples, cranberries, honey and lemon zest and juice and cook, stirring, until the fruit is tender but not broken down, 5 minutes. Let cool.
In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs with a hand mixer until pale yellow and doubled in volume, about 4 minutes. Beat in the buttermilk, then beat in the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the dry ingredients.
Heat a large nonstick skillet. Swirl 1 tablespoon of the cold butter around the pan until melted and foamy. Using a small measuring cup, scoop three 4-inch pancakes into the skillet. Cook over moderate heat until golden brown on the bottom and bubbles appear on the surface, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the pancakes and cook until golden on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter.
Stack the pancakes on plates and top with the compote. Dust with the confectioners’ sugar and serve with maple syrup.
