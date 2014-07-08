Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Marinating fried chicken in buttermilk makes it extra moist, juicy and delicious. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken drumsticks or thighs, with skin
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the chicken and pat dry. In a large bowl combine the chicken and buttermilk and let soak for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Step 2    

Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Step 3    

In large bowl add the flour. Dredge the chicken on both sides, shaking of any excess flour. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4    

In a large pan or Dutch oven, add about 1 inch of oil and heat to 375°.

Step 5    

Cooking in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry on both sides until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.

