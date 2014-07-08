Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Marinating fried chicken in buttermilk makes it extra moist, juicy and delicious. Plus: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse the chicken and pat dry. In a large bowl combine the chicken and buttermilk and let soak for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.
Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
In large bowl add the flour. Dredge the chicken on both sides, shaking of any excess flour. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.
In a large pan or Dutch oven, add about 1 inch of oil and heat to 375°.
Cooking in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry on both sides until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.
