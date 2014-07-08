Buttermilk Fried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse the chicken and pat dry. In a large bowl combine the chicken and buttermilk and let soak for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Step 2 Remove the chicken from the buttermilk and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Step 3 In large bowl add the flour. Dredge the chicken on both sides, shaking of any excess flour. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4 In a large pan or Dutch oven, add about 1 inch of oil and heat to 375°.