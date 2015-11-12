Buttermilk Eggnog Pie

Author Name: carol5521

Review Body: This recipe is awful. The 2 tsp. of fresh nutmeg was overpowering, and did not give the taste of eggnog--just too much spice. The five friends I served it to agreed that the measurement had to be a mistake. Also, the baking time is inaccurate--even taking into consideration the difference in ovens. I prebaked the pie shell at 425 for 25 minutes and the edge was so brown that I eliminated the second 10 minutes. Since it needed to bake an additional 55 minutes with the custard, I covered the edges so it wouldn't be completely overdone, but it still needed additional time to bake the custard thoroughly. I would never make it again.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2016-12-08