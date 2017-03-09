Buttermilk-Dressed Spring Greens 

Chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, blends full-fat cottage cheese into this supereasy buttermilk dressing to add body and a luxurious creaminess. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, puree the buttermilk with the cottage cheese, vinegar, Dijon and shallot until smooth. Scrape the dressing into a small bowl and stir in the tarragon; season with salt and pepper.
In a serving bowl, toss the lettuces with some of the dressing. Garnish with the almonds and serve, passing the remaining dressing at the table.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @Ben-Travioli-118
Review Body: How long does the whole process take to make ?
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: @BluePlane
Review Body: Wow - super recipe.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-30
Author Name: John Huerte
Review Body: Super simple, easy to make, and we found this to be delicious.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-22
Author Name: @OliveElephant
Review Body: LOVE this recipe! Thank you so much!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-03
