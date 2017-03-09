Buttermilk-Dressed Spring Greens 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Dahlin
April 2017

Chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, blends full-fat cottage cheese into this supereasy buttermilk dressing to add body and a luxurious creaminess. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (4% milk fat) 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 1 teaspoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon minced shallot 
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 medium head of red leaf lettuce, torn  
  • 2 heads of Boston lettuce, torn
  • 1 cup smoked almonds (5 ounces), chopped  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the buttermilk with the cottage cheese, vinegar, Dijon and  shallot until smooth. Scrape the dressing into a small bowl and stir in the tarragon; season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

In a serving bowl, toss the lettuces with some of the dressing. Garnish with the almonds and serve, passing the remaining dressing at the table. 

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

