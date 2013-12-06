Buttermilk Corn Bread
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes one 8-inch square
Food & Wine
August 2004

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 1/2 cups fine stone-ground cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons honey

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan with 1/2 tablespoon of oil. In a bowl, whisk the cornmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the eggs, honey and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula just until blended.

Step 2    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the corn bread is golden brown and springy to the touch, about 20 minutes. Turn the corn bread out onto a rack to cool completely.

Make Ahead

The corn bread can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up