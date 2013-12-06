Buttermilk Corn Bread

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan with 1/2 tablespoon of oil. In a bowl, whisk the cornmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the eggs, honey and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Stir the buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula just until blended.
Step 2
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the corn bread is golden brown and springy to the touch, about 20 minutes. Turn the corn bread out onto a rack to cool completely.
Make Ahead
The corn bread can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 weeks.
