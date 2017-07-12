Buttermilk Biscuits with Salty Sorghum Butter 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the biscuits Preheat the oven to 500°. In a large bowl, whisk the sifted flour with the baking powder and salt. Add the butter and, using your fingers, pinch it into the flour, making thin flakes. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the buttermilk. Using a rubber spatula and working from the edge of the bowl, fold the dry ingredients into the buttermilk. Turn the dough out onto the floured surface and gather into a round. Fold the dough in half, then flatten into a 1 1/2-inch-thick round. Repeat this process 9 more times.

Step 3 Using a floured 2 1/2-inch round or square biscuit cutter, stamp out the biscuits as closely together as possible. Gently press the scraps together and stamp out more biscuits. Arrange the biscuits on a large baking sheet about 1/2 inch apart and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until risen and golden brown; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking.