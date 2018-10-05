Butterfly’s Breath
Paul Child
November 2018

The late Julia and Paul Child often entertained friends with cocktails, many of them invented by Paul Child, who delighted in creating custom drinks. A small collection of Paul’s recipes, written on 3-by-5 index cards, was recently discovered in Julia Child’s archives. Among them is this sweet, apricot brandy–laced riff on the gimlet.

Ingredients

  • 3 3/4 teaspoons sweetened lime juice (such as Rose’s)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) London dry gin (such as Beefeater)
  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) apricot brandy
  • Lemon peel twist or lime peel twist

How to Make It

Step

Stir together lime juice, 1 tablespoon water, and sugar in a mixing glass until sugar is dissolved. Pour gin and apricot brandy into glass, and fill glass with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel twist.

