Butterfly’s Breath

Christopher Testani
The late Julia and Paul Child often entertained friends with cocktails, many of them invented by Paul Child, who delighted in creating custom drinks. A small collection of Paul’s recipes, written on 3-by-5 index cards, was recently discovered in Julia Child’s archives. Among them is this sweet, apricot brandy–laced riff on the gimlet.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together lime juice, 1 tablespoon water, and sugar in a mixing glass until sugar is dissolved. Pour gin and apricot brandy into glass, and fill glass with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel twist.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5