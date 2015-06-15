Butterflied Shrimp with Pistachios and Orange-Saffron Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette In a small saucepan, combine the orange juice, shallot and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool completely. Whisk in the vinegar and oil and season with salt.

Step 2 Meanwhile, prepare the shrimp Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread 2 tablespoons of the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for 5 minutes or until golden; coarsely chop. In a spice grinder, finely grind the remaining 2 tablespoons of pistachios. Season the flesh side of the shrimp with salt and pepper and coat with the finely ground pistachios.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the scallions and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly charred and just tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.