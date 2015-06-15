Butterflied Shrimp with Pistachios and Orange-Saffron Vinaigrette
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 as a first course
Ori Menashe
July 2015

Chef Ori Menashe pats ground pistachios onto sweet shrimp before they’re pan-fried and topped with a fragrant, citrusy vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt

SHRIMP

  • 1/4 cup unsalted pistachios
  • 8 head-on shrimp (1 pound), butterflied through the shells
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 large scallions, cut into 2-inch pieces (2 cups)
  • Pistachio oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a small saucepan, combine the orange juice, shallot and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool completely. Whisk in the vinegar and oil and season with salt.

Step 2    Meanwhile, prepare the shrimp

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread 2 tablespoons of the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for 5 minutes or until golden; coarsely chop. In a spice grinder, finely grind the remaining 2 tablespoons of pistachios. Season the flesh side of the shrimp with salt and pepper and coat with the finely ground pistachios.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the scallions and cook over moderately high heat,  stirring, until lightly charred and just tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in it. Add the shrimp, flesh side down, and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to plates. Spoon some of the vinaigrette over the shrimp and top with the scallions, a drizzle of pistachio oil and the chopped pistachios. Serve the remaining vinaigrette on the side.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Try this shrimp dish with a fruit-forward, floral Piedmontese white.

