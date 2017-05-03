Buttered Pasta with Clams  and Green Chiles 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a blender, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with 1/4 cup of the mint and the parsley and chives and puree until smooth. Strain the herb oil through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids in the sieve.

Step 2 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until nearly smoking. Add the poblanos, Cubanelle, shishitos and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until blistered in spots and just softened, about 3 minutes. Add the minced shallot, minced garlic and capers and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until just softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool slightly, then stir in the herb oil.

Step 3 In a large pot, toast the mixed spices over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the sliced shallots and crushed garlic, then carefully add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and steam over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the clams open, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the clams to a large rimmed baking sheet to cool slightly, then remove the meat from the shells; discard the shells and any clams that do not open. Strain the clam cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard the solids.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.