Buttered Pasta with Clams  and Green Chiles 
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andrew Brochu
June 2017

At Chicago’s Roister restaurant, chef Andrew Brochu puts a delicious spin on classic pasta with clam sauce, adding a spicy green chile ragout, fresh herbs, crème fraîche and lime juice. Slideshow: More Seafood Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3/4 cup lightly packed mint leaves,  plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed parsley leaves  
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives 
  • 2 small poblano chiles—stemmed, seeded and diced 
  • 1 Cubanelle pepper—stemmed,  seeded and diced 
  • 2 ounces shishito peppers, stemmed  and thinly sliced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 shallots—2 thinly sliced and 1 minced 
  • 4 garlic cloves—2 minced and  2 crushed 
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers 
  • 2 teaspoons each black peppercorns, coriander seeds, fennel seeds  and mustard seeds  
  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 cups bottled clam juice 
  • 3 1/2 dozen mixed clams, such as Manila, razor and littleneck, scrubbed 
  • 12 ounces pipe rigate or mezze  rigatoni pasta 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 4 tablespoons crème fraîche 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • Wasabi masago (wasabi caviar),  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with 1/4 cup of the mint and the parsley  and chives and puree until smooth. Strain the herb oil through a fine-mesh sieve  into a small bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids in the sieve.  

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the  remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until nearly smoking. Add the poblanos, Cubanelle, shishitos and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until blistered in spots and just softened, about 3 minutes. Add the minced shallot, minced garlic and capers and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until just softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool slightly, then stir in the herb oil.  

Step 3    

In a large pot, toast the mixed spices over moderate heat until fragrant, about  2 minutes. Add the sliced shallots and crushed garlic, then carefully add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and steam over high heat, stirring occasionally, until the clams open, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the clams to a large rimmed  baking sheet to cool slightly, then remove the meat from the shells; discard the shells and any clams that do not open. Strain the clam cooking liquid through a fine-mesh  sieve into a bowl; discard the solids.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted  boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.  

Step 5    

Wipe out the pot. Add the butter and  cook until melted. Add the clams, chile mixture, pasta, crème fraîche and 1/2 cup of the strained clam cooking liquid and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until hot, about 3 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and the remaining 1/2 cup of mint and season generously with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowls, garnish with more mint and  the wasabi masago and serve right away.  

Make Ahead

The prepared chile mixture can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up