Buttered Almond Biscuits

Preheat the oven to 350º. In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, buttermilk and eggs. Stir into the dry mixture until thoroughly combined.

Drop large tablespoonfuls of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving approximately two inches between each biscuit. Place in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve warm with butter, honey and jams.