Butter-Poached Lobster  Rolls with Spicy Sauce  
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Geoffrey Zakarian
May 2017

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian makes the most decadent lobster rolls. First he boils the lobsters, then he poaches the meat in butter. To balance all of that richness, he tops the rolls with a spicy mustard mayo. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • Three 1 1/2-pound lobsters 
  • 3 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed, plus softened butter for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon mustard powder 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 4 brioche hot dog rolls, split and toasted 
  • 8 small Bibb lettuce  leaves 
  • Snipped chives, for garnish 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set up a very large ice bath. In a large pot of boiling water, cook the lobsters until they turn bright red but are not cooked through, about 6 minutes. Drain well and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain well.

Step 2    

Twist the bodies from the lobster tails. Using scissors, cut along the underside of the shells and remove the meat. Halve the tails lengthwise and discard the dark intestines. Crack the claws and knuckles and remove the meat. Cut all the lobster meat into chunks and transfer to a bowl. 

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, melt 1 stick of the butter with 2 tablespoons of water over moderate heat. Transfer the mixture to a blender. With the machine  on, gradually add the remaining cold butter until emulsified. Return the butter to the saucepan and warm over medium heat, then season generously with salt and pepper. Add the lobster meat and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until just cooked through, about 5 minutes.  

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Dijon, mustard powder, 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice and 1 1/2 teaspoons of water. Season the mustard-mayo sauce with salt and pepper.  

Step 5    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the lobster to a medium bowl. Stir in the remaining  1 tablespoon of lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 6    

Brush the toasted rolls with softened butter and fill with the lettuce leaves and the warm lobster. Garnish with snipped chives, drizzle with the mustard-mayo sauce and serve right away with lemon wedges. 

