Butter Mochi

Place flour, sugar, and baking powder in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. With mixer running on low speed, add melted butter; beat until moistened, about 30 seconds. Add eggs, and beat until combined, about 30 seconds. Add coconut milk, beating until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Slowly add whole milk, beating until smooth and well combined, about 1 minute.

Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until mochi is set and firm to the touch, 1 hour, 10 minutes to 1 hour, 20 minutes. Let cool completely in baking pan on a wire rack, 2 to 3 hours. Using parchment paper as handles, lift out mochi from baking pan, and transfer to a cutting board. Cut evenly into 20 (2 1/2- x 2 1/4-inch) pieces. Place sesame seeds on a large plate; press cut sides of each piece into sesame seeds. Store mochi on a plate covered in plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 2 days; do not refrigerate.