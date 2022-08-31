Butter Mochi

This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.

By
Kiki Aranita
Kiki Aranita

Kiki Aranita was a chef/owner of the beloved, award-winning Poi Dog restaurant in Philadelphia. She frequently creates recipe-driven content for food brands, teaches recipe development at Drexel University, and writes about food culture and the restaurant industry for many publications.

Published on August 31, 2022
Butter Mochi
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
20

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray

  • 3 cups mochiko sweet rice flour (such as Koda Farms)

  • 3 cups granulated sugar

  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

  • ½ cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

  • 4 large eggs

  • 1 (13 1/2-ounce) can coconut milk, well shaken and stirred

  • 2 cups whole milk

  • ½ cup toasted sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch straight-sided baking pan with cooking spray; line with parchment paper, making sure parchment reaches all the way up sides; set aside.

  2. Place flour, sugar, and baking powder in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. With mixer running on low speed, add melted butter; beat until moistened, about 30 seconds. Add eggs, and beat until combined, about 30 seconds. Add coconut milk, beating until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Slowly add whole milk, beating until smooth and well combined, about 1 minute.

  3. Pour batter into prepared baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until mochi is set and firm to the touch, 1 hour, 10 minutes to 1 hour, 20 minutes. Let cool completely in baking pan on a wire rack, 2 to 3 hours. Using parchment paper as handles, lift out mochi from baking pan, and transfer to a cutting board. Cut evenly into 20 (2 1/2- x 2 1/4-inch) pieces. Place sesame seeds on a large plate; press cut sides of each piece into sesame seeds. Store mochi on a plate covered in plastic wrap at room temperature for up to 2 days; do not refrigerate.

Note

If you would like to make flavored butter mochi, add 1 1/2 tablespoons of a dry ingredient, such as cocoa powder or freeze-dried coffee, to the butter before mixing.

