Butter Lettuce Salad with Fresh Cranberry Vinaigrette

TV chef Carla Hall loves to feature cranberries during the holidays. She tosses dried cranberries, as well as apricots and nuts, with greens and minces fresh cranberries in her vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the vinaigrette
In a food processor, pulse the cranberries and sugar until finely chopped. Transfer half of the cranberries to a bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice to the processor; pulse to combine. Slowly drizzle in the oil. Add the vinaigrette to the bowl; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2 Make the salad
Arrange the lettuce, goat cheese, dried apricots, dried cranberries and pecans on a platter. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5