Butter Lettuce Salad with Fresh Cranberry Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Carla Hall
December 2015

TV chef Carla Hall loves to feature cranberries during the holidays. She tosses dried cranberries, as well as apricots and nuts, with greens and minces fresh cranberries in her vinaigrette.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 2 heads of butter lettuce
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup sliced dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a food processor, pulse the cranberries and sugar until finely chopped. Transfer half of the cranberries to a bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice to the processor; pulse to combine. Slowly drizzle in the oil. Add the vinaigrette to the bowl; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the salad

Arrange the lettuce, goat cheese, dried apricots, dried cranberries and pecans on a platter. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and serve.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

