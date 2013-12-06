Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad
© Antonis Achilleos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
April 2008

Big, creamy butter beans give a tuna and celery salad terrific heartiness. The salad would also be delicious spooned over slices of warm grilled country bread.  More Main-Course Salads

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Four 3 1/2-ounce cans Italian tuna in olive oil, drained
  • 3 celery stalks with leaves, thinly sliced on the bias
  • Two 15-ounce cans butter beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons drained capers

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil. Stir in the chives and season the lemon-mustard vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, gently toss the drained tuna with the sliced celery, butter beans and capers. Add the lemon-mustard vinaigrette and toss to coat the salad. Season the salad with salt and pepper and serve at once.

Serve With

Crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up