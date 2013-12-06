Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad

Big, creamy butter beans give a tuna and celery salad terrific heartiness. The salad would also be delicious spooned over slices of warm grilled country bread. More Main-Course Salads
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil. Stir in the chives and season the lemon-mustard vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, gently toss the drained tuna with the sliced celery, butter beans and capers. Add the lemon-mustard vinaigrette and toss to coat the salad. Season the salad with salt and pepper and serve at once.
Serve With
Crusty bread.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 776
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: sanctuarysoiree
Review Body: Great as a picnic dish!!! Very flavorful and satisfying!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: AlexVora
Review Body: Refreshing little salad.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-13