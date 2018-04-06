Butter-Basted Scallops with Spring Greens and Snap Peas 

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Season scallops to taste with salt and pepper, and add scallops to skillet. Cook until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn scallops, and add butter, whole garlic cloves, and thyme sprigs to skillet. Cook, basting scallops with butter, until browned on the other side and just opaque throughout, 2 to 3 more minutes. Transfer to a warm plate, and pour butter on top; keep warm. Wipe out skillet with paper towels.