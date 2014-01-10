Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks

Author Name: Sherry Dale Review Body: This steak was like butter, delicious, just amazing. Reminiscent of the best steakhouses have to offer. My fiancé kept moaning as he ate it. Very easy to do, but tastes like you've been cooking it all day. Be sure to use saltless butter, just a smidge too much salt, but that was my fault. A keeper for sure. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-03-03

Author Name: Liola Vienty Review Body: I always thought using butter on a steak was weird until I actually tried it. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-10

Author Name: BMC50ish Review Body: My goodness, these were some of the best steaks I have ever had. I have only ever cooked beef tenderloin on a BBQ. This was a delicious change. I am in my fifties so that is a lot of years that I have missed out. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-09-10

Author Name: sashadog Review Body: The rib-eyes were delicious- but set off my smoke alarms all over my house in spite of using my exhaust fan. Once the alarms shut off (10 minutes or so) and we were able to eat, they were amazing. Don't think I can make them again the same way unless I cook them on a much lower heat unfortunatly. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-05-20

Author Name: Effie Donaldson Review Body: This is making my mouth water right now thinking about this steak. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-10