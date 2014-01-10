Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks
© Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Christopher Coombs
February 2014

This steak is based on a recipe from Alain Ducasse. Halfway through cooking, these bone-in rib eyes are basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, so they're crusty outside and richly flavored. Slideshow: More Incredible Steak Dishes

Ingredients

  • Two 1 1/4-pound, bone-in rib eye steaks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1 rosemary sprig

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the rib eye steaks all over with salt and freshly ground pepper. Let the meat stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the steaks and cook over high heat until crusty on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn the steaks and add the butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to the skillet. Cook over high heat, basting the steaks with the melted butter, garlic and herbs, until the steaks are medium-rare, 5 to 7 minutes longer. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the steaks off the bone, then slice the meat across the grain and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair boldly tannic Cabernet Sauvignon with these indulgent rib eyes.

