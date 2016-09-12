Busiate with Brussels Sprouts, Mint and  Two Cheeses
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Ignacio Mattos
October 2016

Lemon zest, mint, black pepper and crushed red pepper all punch up the flavors of this vegetarian pasta from Ignacio Mattos of Café Altro Paradiso in New York City. To pair, Thomas Carter suggests the ultra-minerally Pietramarina white, from Benanti on Sicily’s Mount Etna. Slideshow: Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound busiate or other corkscrew pasta
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil  
  • 12 ounces brussels sprouts, thinly sliced on a mandoline (6 cups)  
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced  
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh ricotta cheese
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest  
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper  
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint, plus more for garnish
  • Freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the busiate until al dente. Drain, reserving 2 cups of the pasta water. Wipe out the pot.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the brussels sprouts and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the shallots, garlic and 1 tablespoon of the oil and cook until the brussels sprouts are lightly golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the ricotta, lemon zest and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3    

Return the pasta and pasta water to the pot. Add the brussels sprout mixture, the remaining ¼ cup of oil and the 1/4 cup of mint and toss until a sauce forms, 2 minutes. Garnish with black pepper, pecorino and mint and serve.

