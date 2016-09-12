Busiate with Brussels Sprouts, Mint and  Two Cheeses

Author Name: cfminbk

Review Body: Everything was great until I added the two cups of pasta water. I don't know if it was a typo, but it diluted the flavor of the brussel sprout mixture dramatically. I had to add uncomfortable amounts of salt to the dish to compensate. I also don't understand why ricotta is even used here if the quantity is so small that the 2 cups of water will overwhelm both the flavor and texture. It seems like cream would accomplish something similar. The pecorino definitely saves this dish, but I don't think I need to make this again.

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2016-09-29