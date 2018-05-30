Burst Cherry Tomatoes and Pancetta
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Gallina
July 2018

Best New Chef Michael Gallina of Vicia in St. Louis has a way with vegetables, and this time of year tomatoes are his muse. His Burst Cherry Tomatoes and Pancetta is a simple sauté that brings everything to the table: sweet acidity from the tomatoes; a salty, savory chew from the pancetta; and aromatics from the garlic and onion. The pancetta seasons the mixture, which begs to be served over ricotta toast. You can also try the combo tossed with pasta.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound pancetta, diced
  • 1/2 small yellow onion, diced (about 3/4 cup)
  • 6 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, divided, plus more to taste
  • 2 pounds cherry tomatoes
  • Toasted country bread, for serving
  • Fresh ricotta cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook pancetta in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until fat is rendered, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Add onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Add tomatoes and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, tossing mixture and shaking skillet to coat tomatoes in pancetta fat, until tomatoes burst, about 8 minutes. Cook, gently shaking skillet, until juices and fat emulsify. Season to taste with salt.

Step 4    

Spread toast with ricotta, and top with tomato mixture. Serve immediately.

