Best New Chef Michael Gallina of Vicia in St. Louis has a way with vegetables, and this time of year tomatoes are his muse. His Burst Cherry Tomatoes and Pancetta is a simple sauté that brings everything to the table: sweet acidity from the tomatoes; a salty, savory chew from the pancetta; and aromatics from the garlic and onion. The pancetta seasons the mixture, which begs to be served over ricotta toast. You can also try the combo tossed with pasta.
How to Make It
Cook pancetta in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until fat is rendered, 8 to 10 minutes.
Add onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, stirring often, until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add tomatoes and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook, tossing mixture and shaking skillet to coat tomatoes in pancetta fat, until tomatoes burst, about 8 minutes. Cook, gently shaking skillet, until juices and fat emulsify. Season to taste with salt.
Spread toast with ricotta, and top with tomato mixture. Serve immediately.
