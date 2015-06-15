Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ori Menashe
July 2015

This summery salad from chef Ori Menashe will become your go-to this season. It’s sweet and savory, tart, crisp and creamy, rich and refreshing, all in perfect balance. Slideshow: More Burrata Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED PEPPER

  • 1 banana pepper or cubanelle pepper, seeded and thinly sliced into rings
  • 2/3 cup Champagne vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

DRESSING

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • Two 6-ounce balls of burrata cheese, patted dry and halved
  • 1/2 cup small mint leaves
  • 8 cups pea tendrils (4 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 cup small purslane sprigs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large, ripe yellow peach, pitted and cut into 12 wedges
  • 1/2 yellow peach

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickled pepper

Place the pepper rings in a small heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, boil the vinegar and salt, stirring, until the salt dissolves; pour over the pepper rings. Let stand at room temperature for 90 minutes. Drain.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the dressing

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar and shallot and let stand for 30 minutes. Slowly whisk in both oils until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    Make the salad

In a food processor, puree 1 ball of burrata until smooth and spreadable. Spread the burrata puree in shallow bowls. In a medium bowl, toss the mint, pea tendrils, purslane and pickled pepper rings with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Mound the salad in the bowls. Tear the remaining burrata into small pieces and arrange in the salads along with the peach wedges.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled pepper rings can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this salad with a minerally, strawberry-scented rosé.

