Burnt Strawberry Tamales

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine 3/4 cup of the sugar with 3/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Transfer the syrup to a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2 Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. When very hot, carefully add the strawberries, hulled side down, in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until blackened, about 8 minutes. Transfer the strawberries to the cooled syrup. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3 Drain the burnt strawberries and reserve the syrup for cocktails. In a medium saucepan, combine the strawberries and 11/2 cups of the sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook, mashing the strawberries and stirring until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is thickened, about 8 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 4 In a large bowl, cover the dried cornhusks with enough boiling water to completely submerge them; weigh them down with a plate. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes. Drain well and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, combine the masa harina with 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons of water and mix until a dough forms.

Step 6 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar at medium-high speed until whipped and smooth, about 3 minutes. Beat in the baking powder, salt and vanilla seeds. Scrape the butter mixture into a bowl.

Step 7 Add the masa dough to the bowl of the stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in 1 cup of the cooled strawberry mixture, 1/3 cup at a time and scraping down the bowl, until incorporated. Beat in the whipped butter in 3 additions, scraping down the bowl, until smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 8 Lay 1 cornhusk smooth side up on a work surface and spoon 1/2 cup of the tamale dough in the center. Roll the husk around the dough to make a compact cylinder, folding in the sides as you roll. Tie the tamale with kitchen string and wrap it tightly in a sheet of the sandwich paper. Repeat to form 7 more tamales.