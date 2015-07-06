Burnt-Spice Julep

Step 2

In a chilled julep cup, muddle the mint leaves with the Rich Simple Syrup. Add the apple brandy and Jamaican rum and stir well. Holding the spice ball with tongs, very carefully ignite it with a long match, letting it burn for about 30 seconds. Place the spice ball in the julep cup, then immediately dash the bitters over the spice ball to extinguish the flame. Fill the cup with crushed ice and spin a swizzle stick or bar spoon between your hands to mix the drink. Add more crushed ice and garnish with the mint sprig, lemon twist, fruit slices and confectioners’ sugar. Serve with a metal straw.