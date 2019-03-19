Burnt Honey Barbecue Sauce

You’ll never buy barbecue sauce again after you stir up this sophisticated twist. All the classic smoky characters show up the party—tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, and chili powder—but they get a tasty transformation courtesy of the just-burnt honey. Save your special farmers market honey for something else; honey from the classic plastic bear is perfectly fine for this recipe. Simmered until deep amber, it adds a rich caramel roundness to this spicy and vinegary sauce. Toss it with pulled pork or shredded chicken, or spoon it on your favorite burger for a summery upgrade.