With coffee soda, cinnamon and a frothy head of egg white, Burnside Fizz simulates the appearance of a cappuccino. According to the cocktail’s creator, Caitlin Laman, “It’s fun and light and meant to be drunk quickly. It’s also really good when you make it with mezcal.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, lemon juice, Cinnamon Syrup and egg white. Shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled fizz or highball glass and stir in the coffee soda. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.
Notes
Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
