The Bumble 

Bartender Sam Johnson is playful (and literal) with this cocktail, using the Spanish term “manzanilla,” meaning chamomile, with manzanilla sherry. He brews the tea and creates a concentrated syrup, then adds the syrup to the shaker with sherry, gin, and an egg white for a refreshing, frothy cocktail. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes
Place ingredients into a shaker, and shake until ingredients are well-combined and frothy, about 10 seconds. Add ice, and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a chamomile flower.
