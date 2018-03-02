The Bumble 
Savanna Sturkie
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Sam Johnson
April 2018

Bartender Sam Johnson is playful (and literal) with this cocktail, using the Spanish term “manzanilla,” meaning chamomile, with manzanilla sherry. He brews the tea and creates a concentrated syrup, then adds the syrup to the shaker with sherry, gin, and an egg white for a refreshing, frothy cocktail.    Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces manzanilla sherry
  • 3/4 ounce navy-strength gin
  • 3/4 ounce Chamomile Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pasteurized egg white
  • Fresh or dried chamomile flower, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Place ingredients into a shaker, and shake until ingredients are well-combined and frothy, about 10 seconds. Add ice, and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a martini glass, and garnish with a chamomile flower.

Notes

Chamomile Syrup

