Bulgur-Stuffed Poussin with Preserved Lemon–Honey Glaze
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
December 2018

“Stuffing poultry with a mixture of grains, dried fruit, and nuts is very common in Middle Eastern cuisine. At the same time, I’m a sucker for a sticky-sweet barbecue sauce on poultry. That’s my jam! The combination of honey and tart-salty preserved lemon works really well with the meaty poussin. It’s like Levantine tradition meets American tradition.”

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 3 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 (1-pound) poussins or 2 (11/2-pound) Cornish game hens
  • 1/2 cup uncooked coarse or medium bulgur, rinsed in cool water and drained
  • 1/4 cup dried apricots, chopped
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
  • 1 1/4 cups lower-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1/4 cup salted roasted pistachios, chopped
  • 1/4 cup toasted walnuts, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons thinly sliced preserved lemon peel
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, torn
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, coriander, cumin, ginger, cinnamon, and pepper in a large bowl. Sprinkle poussins evenly with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Add poussins to marinade, turning to coat and rubbing marinade all over birds, inside and out. Cover and chill 2 hours.

Step 2    

About 1 hour before roasting the birds, make the stuffing: Stir together bulgur, apricots, cranberries, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium heatproof bowl. Bring 3/4 cup broth to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high. Pour hot broth over bulgur mixture. Let stand until liquid is absorbed, about 1 hour. Fluff with a fork. (The bulgur should still have a little tooth to it. It will finish cooking inside the poussins.) Add pistachios, walnuts, and parsley; stir to combine.

Step 3    

Preheat oven to 500°F. Remove poussins from marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade. Stuff poussins evenly with bulgur mixture (about 1/2 cup each). Loosely tie legs together with kitchen twine, and tuck wing tips under. Place poussins on a wire rack set inside a shallow roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4    

Roast in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Decrease oven temperature to 350°F without opening oven door, and roast until poussins are golden brown, juices run clear when poussin is pierced with a knife, and stuffing temperature registers 160°F, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 5    

Transfer poussins to a platter or tray; cover to keep warm. Remove wire rack from pan. Pour remaining 1/2 cup broth into pan with poussin drippings; stir and scrape bottom with a wooden spoon to loosen browned bits. Pour broth mixture into a small saucepan. Add honey and saffron, and bring to a simmer over medium-low, stirring often. Add preserved lemon peel, and simmer until syrupy, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 6    

To serve, divide poussins among 4 plates. If serving Cornish hens, spoon about 1/2 cup stuffing onto each of 4 plates. Cut Cornish hens in half; divide among plates. Spoon lemon-honey glaze over birds, and garnish with mint and basil.

Suggested Pairing

Herby, peppery Lebanese red.

