Bulgogi-Style Pepper Steak Sandwiches

These fast hoagies from F&W's Kay Chun are based on Korean bulgogi—grilled marinated beef. Chun tosses steak, peppers and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling. Slideshow: Steak Sandwiches
How to Make It
Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Add the peppers, scallions and meat and toss to coat. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, 1 to 2 minutes for the meat, 3 minutes for the scallions and about 8 minutes for the peppers. Assemble the sandwiches on buns with mayonnaise and pickles.
Notes
Look for thinly sliced steak at Asian markets, or have your butcher slice it.
Review Body: Regardless of how good I think a recipe is I rarely get excited to have something again as I finish the last few bites of a first try. This is absolutely one we will keep in the rotation.
Date Published: 2017-04-26