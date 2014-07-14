Bulgogi-Style Pepper Steak Sandwiches
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2014

These fast hoagies from F&W's Kay Chun are based on Korean bulgogi—grilled marinated beef. Chun tosses steak, peppers and onions in a tasty mix of soy sauce, garlic and ginger before grilling. Slideshow: Steak Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 7 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 green bell peppers, thinly sliced
  • 2 bunches scallions, halved crosswise
  • 1 pound rib eye steak, thinly sliced (see Note)
  • Toasted soft hoagie buns, mayonnaise and sliced pickles, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Add the peppers, scallions and meat and toss to coat. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, 1 to 2 minutes for the meat, 3 minutes for the scallions and about 8 minutes for the peppers. Assemble the sandwiches on buns with mayonnaise and pickles.

Notes

Look for thinly sliced steak at Asian markets, or have your butcher slice it.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up