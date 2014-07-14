Bulgogi-Style Pepper Steak Sandwiches

Step

Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, whisk the 1/4 cup of oil with the soy sauce, garlic and ginger. Add the peppers, scallions and meat and toss to coat. Grill over moderately high heat, turning, 1 to 2 minutes for the meat, 3 minutes for the scallions and about 8 minutes for the peppers. Assemble the sandwiches on buns with mayonnaise and pickles.