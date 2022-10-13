Recipes Comfort Food Savory Pies Buffalo Turkey Hand Pies Be the first to rate & review! These delicious, savory hand pies are made by filling store-bought puff pastry with diced leftover turkey that's been tossed with a buffalo-style hot sauce. By Justin Chapple Justin Chapple Facebook Instagram Twitter Title: Culinary Director at Large, Food & WineLocation:New YorkExpertise: recipe development, cookbook writing.Experience: Originally from California, Justin Chapple studied classic culinary arts at the French Culinary Institute in New York City. After working as a line cook, Justin helped to produce the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen before joining the magazine's recipe test kitchen. He then moved into the role of culinary director-at-large and continues to host "Mad Genius Tips." Justin's first cookbook, Mad Genius Tips, is filled with expert hacks and delicious recipes from the video series. His second book, Just Cook It!, features built-to-be-easy recipes inspired by his California upbringing and his work as a professional recipe developer. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Jennifer Causey / Food stylist / Chelsea Zimmer / Prop stylist Kathleen Varner Active Time: 45 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins Servings: 6 Tossing diced leftover turkey in a buffalo-style hot sauce transforms Thanksgiving leftovers into the best-ever hand pie filling. These hand pies come together quickly thanks to store-bought puff pastry and store-bought buffalo sauce. Serve the hand pies on their own, or pile a mixed greens salad alongside them for a complete meal. Ingredients ½ cup buffalo-style hot sauce (such as Frank's RedHot) 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 cups chopped cooked turkey (white meat) (about 12 ounces) 1 medium (2-ounce) celery stalk, finely chopped (about 1/3 cup) ¼ cup finely chopped scallions (from 2 large scallions [about 2 ounces]) ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste 1 large egg 1 tablespoon water All-purpose flour, for dusting 1 (14-ounce) package all-butter frozen puff pastry (such as Dufour), thawed and chilled 3 ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup) Flaky sea salt, for garnish Directions Line an 18- x 13-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Cook hot sauce and butter in a small saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until butter melts, about 2 minutes. Pour into a medium-size heatproof bowl, and let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Stir in turkey, celery, scallions, kosher salt, and pepper. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to use. Stir together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl; set aside. Working quickly, roll out puff pastry to a 20- x 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface with short edge facing you; dust puff pastry with flour as needed to prevent sticking. Slice in half crosswise. Slice each half into 3 (10- x 4-inch) rectangles. Spoon 1/3 cup turkey mixture onto bottom half of each rectangle, leaving a 3/4-inch border along bottom and sides. Top each with 2 tablespoons cheese. Working with 1 rectangle at a time, lightly brush bottom and side border of puff pastry with egg mixture. Fold top half of puff pastry over filling, and gently press edges together to seal. Crimp edges using a fork. Gently transfer hand pies to prepared baking sheet, spacing evenly apart. Brush hand pies with egg mixture. Cut 2 (3/4-inch) slits on top of each hand pie using a paring knife. Sprinkle hand pies with additional pepper to taste, and garnish with flaky sea salt. Freeze 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Remove hand pies from freezer, and bake in preheated oven until hand pies are slightly puffed and lightly browned on top, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F, and bake until pies are puffed, browned, and crisp, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Make Ahead Turkey filling can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days. Suggested Pairing Lightly bitter IPA: Port Brewing Wipeout Rate it Print