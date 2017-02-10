Buffalo-Style Snack Mix

How to Make It

Step 1 In large microwave-safe bowl, combine the Corn Chex with the Goldfish, Cheez-Its and pretzels.

Step 2 In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Stir in the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, cayenne and pepper. Microwave the butter mixture for about 30 seconds, until steaming. Add to the large bowl and toss gently to coat.