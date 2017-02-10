Buffalo-Style Snack Mix
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 cups
Anna Painter

Both buttery and spicy, this Buffalo-style snack mix gets a triple buzz from hot sauce, cayenne and freshly ground black pepper. Slideshow: More Tasty Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups Corn Chex
  • 3 cups cheddar Goldfish crackers
  • 2 cups white cheddar Cheez-It crackers
  • 2 cups mini pretzels
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, sliced
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons hot sauce, such as Frank’s RedHot
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 pinches of cayenne
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In large microwave-safe bowl, combine the Corn Chex with the Goldfish, Cheez-Its and pretzels.

Step 2    

In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Stir in the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, cayenne and pepper. Microwave the butter mixture for about 30 seconds, until steaming. Add to the large bowl and toss gently to coat.

Step 3    

Microwave the Chex mixture for about 8 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until the butter has mostly been absorbed and the mixture is just crisp. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The snack mix can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up