Both buttery and spicy, this Buffalo-style snack mix gets a triple buzz from hot sauce, cayenne and freshly ground black pepper. Slideshow: More Tasty Recipes
How to Make It
In large microwave-safe bowl, combine the Corn Chex with the Goldfish, Cheez-Its and pretzels.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave the butter in 30-second bursts until melted. Stir in the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, cayenne and pepper. Microwave the butter mixture for about 30 seconds, until steaming. Add to the large bowl and toss gently to coat.
Microwave the Chex mixture for about 8 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until the butter has mostly been absorbed and the mixture is just crisp. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
