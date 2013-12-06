Buffalo Steaks with Chile-Garlic Oil
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
June 1999

You can use any extra chile-garlic oil on toast, in stir-fries or on grilled chicken, fish or pork. The flavor of the chile-garlic oil improves as it stands.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 8 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper, preferably Aleppo or Korean
  • Salt
  • 4 buffalo strip steaks (about 1/2 pound each), about 1 inch thick
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, warm 1/2 cup of the vegetable oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and simmer over low heat until the garlic turns pale gold, about 5 minutes. Pour the flavored oil into a heatproof bowl or jar and season with salt.

Step 2    

Season the steaks with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil just until smoking. Add the steaks and cook over moderately high heat until browned, crusty and rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Thickly slice the steaks crosswise across the grain and arrange the slices on plates. Drizzle the chile-garlic oil over the meat and serve.

Serve With

Steak fries

