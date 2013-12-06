Buffalo Steaks with Chile-Garlic Oil

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, warm 1/2 cup of the vegetable oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and simmer over low heat until the garlic turns pale gold, about 5 minutes. Pour the flavored oil into a heatproof bowl or jar and season with salt.

Step 2 Season the steaks with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil just until smoking. Add the steaks and cook over moderately high heat until browned, crusty and rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.