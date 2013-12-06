Buffalo Steaks with Chile-Garlic Oil

You can use any extra chile-garlic oil on toast, in stir-fries or on grilled chicken, fish or pork. The flavor of the chile-garlic oil improves as it stands. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, warm 1/2 cup of the vegetable oil over moderate heat. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and simmer over low heat until the garlic turns pale gold, about 5 minutes. Pour the flavored oil into a heatproof bowl or jar and season with salt.
Season the steaks with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil just until smoking. Add the steaks and cook over moderately high heat until browned, crusty and rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.
Thickly slice the steaks crosswise across the grain and arrange the slices on plates. Drizzle the chile-garlic oil over the meat and serve.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5