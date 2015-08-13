Buffalo Mozzarella with Neat and Messy Roasted Tomatoes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Rachel Roddy
September 2015

Cookbook author Rachel Roddy serves tomatoes roasted two ways for a range of delicious tomato flavor as well as a beautiful presentation. Slideshow: More Mozzarella Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 pounds cherry tomatoes on the vine
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Two 8-ounce balls of buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the halved cherry tomatoes cut side up on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Roast for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, until the tomatoes are shriveled and half-dried. Remove from the oven.

Step 2    

Increase the oven temperature to 350°. Arrange the cherry tomatoes on the vine on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Season with salt and drizzle with the olive oil. Roast for about 1 hour, until the tomatoes soften and start to split open. Using a spatula, carefully transfer the tomatoes to a large platter. Arrange the dried tomatoes on the platter along with the mozzarella. Season with pepper and serve with crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a zingy, juicy Sicilian white.

