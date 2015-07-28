Buffalo Chicken Legs
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Frank’s makes for the best buffalo sauce but if you don’t have it you can substitute a Louisiana-style hot sauce. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Frank’s hot sauce
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Celery for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Whisk in the butter. Season the chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and roast 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Brush the chicken with half the sauce and continue to roast 15 minutes more. Brush the chicken with the remaining sauce and continue to roast until golden in spots and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve the celery.

