Buffalo Chicken Legs

In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Whisk in the butter. Season the chicken with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and roast 15 minutes.

Step 2

Brush the chicken with half the sauce and continue to roast 15 minutes more. Brush the chicken with the remaining sauce and continue to roast until golden in spots and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve the celery.