Buffalo Chicken Dip

This crowd-pleasing dip from F&W’s Justin Chapple has all the punchy flavors of buffalo chicken wings. It gets its creamy texture from a combination of cream cheese and sour cream. Serve it with tortilla chips and celery sticks. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese with the hot sauce and sour cream until combined. Stir in the chicken, 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and the 1/4 cup of scallions. Scrape the mixture into a medium cast-iron skillet and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese on top.
Bake the dip for about 20 minutes, until bubbling. Turn on the broiler and broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly browned on top. Let stand for 5 minutes, then garnish with scallions and serve with tortilla chips and celery sticks.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5