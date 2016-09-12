Buffalo Chicken Dip
This crowd-pleasing dip from F&W’s Justin Chapple has all the punchy flavors of buffalo chicken wings. It gets its creamy texture from a combination of cream cheese and sour cream. Serve it with tortilla chips and celery sticks. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup cayenne pepper sauce, preferably Frank’s RedHot
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 cups chopped cooked chicken (8 ounces)
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • Tortilla chips and celery sticks, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese with the hot sauce and sour cream until combined. Stir in the chicken, 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and the 1/4 cup of scallions. Scrape the mixture into a medium cast-iron skillet and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese on top.

Step 2    

Bake the dip for about 20 minutes, until bubbling. Turn on the broiler and broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly browned on top. Let stand for 5 minutes, then garnish with scallions and serve with tortilla chips and celery sticks.

Make Ahead

The unbaked dip can be refrigerated overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before baking.

