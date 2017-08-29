Buffalo Chicken Calzones 

To make the most of rotisserie chicken, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple tosses it with a buttery Buffalo sauce, then bakes it into a calzone with Monterey Jack cheese. To stay in keeping with traditional Buffalo wings, he serves the calzone with celery sticks and blue cheese. Slideshow: More Calzone Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment. In a saucepan, combine the buffalo sauce and butter and simmer over moderate heat until the butter is melted, 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the chicken.
On a lightly floured work surface, roll out 1 piece of dough to a 10-inch round. Transfer to one side of the baking sheet. Spoon half the chicken on one half of the dough round and top with half of the cheese. Fold the dough over the filling. Moisten the edge with water, then crimp to seal. Cut 3 slits in the top, then brush the calzone with olive oil and season with flaky salt and black pepper. Repeat to make one more calzone.
Bake the calzones for about 20 minutes, until the crust is golden. Let stand for 5 minutes, then serve with blue cheese dressing and celery.
