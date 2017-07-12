Buddha’s Delight

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small heatproof bowl, cover the shiitake mushrooms with boiling water. Let stand at room temperature until softened, about 30 minutes. Drain well, discard the stems and cut the caps into 1/2-inch strips.

Step 2 Using a sharp knife, slice the tofu crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Arrange the slices on a rimmed baking sheet lined with paper towels. Cover with more paper towels and set a second baking sheet on top. Weigh it down with a cast-iron skillet for 30 minutes. Pat the pressed tofu dry with paper towels and cut into 1-inch squares.

Step 3 In a large heatproof bowl, cover the noodles with boiling water. Let stand until pliable, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold running water and drain again. Spread the noodles on a rimmed baking sheet, gently pulling the noodles apart.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch with the low-sodium soy sauce, rice vinegar and brown sugar to make a smooth stir-fry sauce.

Step 5 In a pie plate, use a fork to blend the remaining 1/4 cup of cornstarch with 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Working in batches, gently toss the tofu in the cornstarch until lightly coated. Arrange the tofu on a large plate or rimmed baking sheet in a single layer.

Step 6 In an extra-large skillet or a wok, heat 1/4 cup of the oil over high heat until shimmering. Add half of the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned all over, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tofu to a paper towel–lined plate. Repeat with the remaining tofu. Discard the oil and wipe out the skillet.